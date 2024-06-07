WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Trading 0% Higher

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Free Report) shares rose 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $84.66 and last traded at $84.54. Approximately 29,136 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 55,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.50.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 32,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 33,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $568,000.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

