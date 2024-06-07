Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.16.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Warner Bros. Discovery

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBD opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.50. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $14.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Get Free Report

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.