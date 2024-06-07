Visa (NYSE:V) Trading Up 0.9%

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $280.33 and last traded at $279.61. Approximately 1,054,690 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 6,221,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $277.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.76.

Get Visa alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Visa Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $274.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 222.1% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 29,499 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 21,844 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 27,544 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.