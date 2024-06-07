Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases 1,967 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in monday.com were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BloombergSen Inc. grew its stake in monday.com by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 860,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,573,000 after acquiring an additional 92,600 shares in the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at $901,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in monday.com by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com in the fourth quarter worth $3,643,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MNDY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.81. 388,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,061. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $122.13 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.03 and its 200-day moving average is $203.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 592.12 and a beta of 1.30.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $216.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.33 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 2.53%. Equities analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MNDY. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on monday.com from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on monday.com from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.50.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

