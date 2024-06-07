Vinva Investment Management Ltd Acquires 10,181 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,678 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,181 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.3% of Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $19,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 736.8% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,972 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Tesla by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Tesla by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. China Renaissance began coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.90.

Tesla Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.81. 47,667,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,437,531. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.16. The stock has a market cap of $563.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.32. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,910 shares of company stock worth $35,612,012 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.