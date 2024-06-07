Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Up 4% Following Dividend Announcement

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) was up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $96.16 and last traded at $95.73. Approximately 3,306,115 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 8,129,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.09.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Vertiv Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.42 and a 200 day moving average of $69.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.65, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total value of $45,781,884.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,835,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,747,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total value of $45,781,884.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,835,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,747,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $4,331,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock valued at $400,713,362. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vertiv during the first quarter worth $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

