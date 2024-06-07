Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.00

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $16.99, with a volume of 35994 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.84.

Veolia Environnement Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90.

Veolia Environnement Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.6638 dividend. This is an increase from Veolia Environnement’s previous dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It operates through France and Special Waste Europe; Europe excluding France; Rest of the World; Water Technologies; and Other segments. The company is involved in resource management; customer relationship management; drinking water treatment and distribution; wastewater treatment; design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure; and sale of water treatment equipment, technologies, and facilities.

