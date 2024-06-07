Velas (VLX) Price Reaches $0.0143 on Top Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. Velas has a market cap of $37.13 million and $821,340.24 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00050726 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00010334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00017069 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00012176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,598,041,143 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.