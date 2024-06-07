Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of Platform Technology Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $490.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,061,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,210,423. The company has a market cap of $444.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $475.77 and its 200 day moving average is $457.17. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $493.53.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.