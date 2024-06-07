Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $13,739,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,175,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,680. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $179.43 and a 1 year high of $236.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.90.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

