Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos (OTCMKTS:URBDF) Trading Up 1,544.7%

Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:URBDF – Get Free Report) rose 1,544.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.25. Approximately 961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 3,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos Stock Up 1,544.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38.

About Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos

Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos, SAB. de C.V. engages in the design, development, promotion, and marketing of residential housing complexes in Mexico. The company is also involved in the sale of land for the development of real estate projects and houses to third parties; and management and construction administration services.

