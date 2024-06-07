Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Down to $26.87

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.87, but opened at $25.26. Upstart shares last traded at $24.75, with a volume of 1,692,501 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPST. Mizuho decreased their price target on Upstart from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.65.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average is $29.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 2.01.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.82 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 27.89% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $52,326.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,675.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total value of $25,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 380,398 shares in the company, valued at $9,696,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,156 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $52,326.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,675.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,610 shares of company stock worth $5,482,773 over the last quarter. 18.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,128,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,698,000 after acquiring an additional 115,057 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Upstart by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,018,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,610,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 718,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,513,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,420,000 after buying an additional 17,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 121.9% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 508,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,500,000 after acquiring an additional 279,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

