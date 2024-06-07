University of Wisconsin Foundation Has $17 Million Stock Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

University of Wisconsin Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 83.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 33,354 shares during the period. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals makes up about 28.3% of University of Wisconsin Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. University of Wisconsin Foundation owned 0.37% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $17,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 223.3% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $381.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.09.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MDGL traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.75. The company had a trading volume of 321,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.95. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $299.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of -0.41.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.06) by ($1.32). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -27.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In related news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total value of $239,668.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total transaction of $239,668.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard S. Levy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.48, for a total transaction of $2,832,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,529.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,021 shares of company stock valued at $36,389,547. 23.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

