United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of United Therapeutics worth $13,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 13,769.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after buying an additional 33,338 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 23,532 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 55,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,200,000 after acquiring an additional 26,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 15,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $276.40. The stock had a trading volume of 412,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,709. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.64. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $280.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current year.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.44.

Insider Activity

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.45, for a total value of $1,418,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,680,079.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $3,548,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,756.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.45, for a total transaction of $1,418,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,680,079.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,328 shares of company stock valued at $40,002,673 in the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

