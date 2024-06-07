UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Downgraded by Macquarie

Macquarie cut shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Macquarie currently has $12.00 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $29.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PATH. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UiPath from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on UiPath from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.12.

PATH opened at $12.25 on Monday. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.56 and a beta of 0.85.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,762 shares in the company, valued at $14,312,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 96,000 shares of company stock worth $2,023,440 over the last quarter. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath by 875.6% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

