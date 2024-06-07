TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $8,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,302.00 to $1,403.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,363.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,282.78, for a total transaction of $3,848,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3 shares of company stock valued at $1,690 and sold 29,198 shares valued at $36,415,346. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE TDG traded down $4.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,329.83. The stock had a trading volume of 32,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,957. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,273.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,146.12. The company has a market cap of $74.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $794.72 and a 52-week high of $1,369.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

