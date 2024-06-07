Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) PT Raised to C$23.50 at Cormark

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Transcontinental from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$19.50 price target on shares of Transcontinental and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.08.

Shares of Transcontinental stock traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$14.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,570. Transcontinental has a one year low of C$10.11 and a one year high of C$15.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

