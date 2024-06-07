TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Trading Down 14.3%

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 14.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 112,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 87,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.09 million, a PE ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67.
TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.
