Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Up 1.1%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.81 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 5,200,653 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 29,106,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TLRY. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Tilray alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TLRY

Tilray Stock Down 0.6 %

Institutional Trading of Tilray

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 16,181,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681,157 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tilray by 36,687.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,677,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,373,000 after buying an additional 10,648,403 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tilray by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,525,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after buying an additional 117,891 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,679,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 213,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,519,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 155,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.