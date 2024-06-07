Threshold (T) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $8.65 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 7th. Threshold has a market capitalization of $354.29 million and $8.65 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Threshold has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0354 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Threshold

T is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,713,812,640.487762 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03532351 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $7,232,658.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

