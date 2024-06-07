The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Purchases $29,962.80 in Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) Director Haydee Olinger purchased 5,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $29,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,255.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ONE Group Hospitality Trading Down 1.3 %

ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $85.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.97 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 0.01%. Research analysts forecast that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 35.2% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 681,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 177,224 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 676,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 91,037 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 350.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 16,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on STKS shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on ONE Group Hospitality from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

