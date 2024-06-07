The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Increased by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,080 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $4.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $326.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,583,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,417. The stock has a market cap of $324.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.49.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

