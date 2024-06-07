The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) to Sell

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 34.21% from the stock’s current price.
Relmada Therapeutics Trading Up 2.7 %
RLMD opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $7.22. The company has a market cap of $91.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.04.
Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. On average, research analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases (CNS) and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder.
