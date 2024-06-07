The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,423 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,554 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,727,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,068,000 after purchasing an additional 97,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,422,657,000 after buying an additional 225,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,006,348,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,244,157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $928,056,000 after buying an additional 181,385 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.87.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.11, for a total transaction of $2,250,687.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,597,455.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,338 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.11, for a total value of $2,250,687.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,597,455.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,954 shares of company stock valued at $23,916,855 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $337.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $347.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.06. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $253.95 and a 12 month high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.