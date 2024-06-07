Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.30% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,394. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $91.06 and a 12-month high of $174.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.70 and a 200-day moving average of $140.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $3,251,266. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 22,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 34,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

