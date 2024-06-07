TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Market Capitalization Tops $169.32 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 7th. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $169.32 million and $43.80 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00051042 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00010250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00017701 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00012155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00006315 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00000992 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,960,055,197 coins and its circulating supply is 6,815,409,066 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.