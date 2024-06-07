Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 232,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,857 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $11,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4,996.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 26,342.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPX. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.71.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE TPX opened at $49.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $36.12 and a one year high of $57.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.63.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 168.59% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Featured Articles

