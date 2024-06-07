Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.57

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.57 and traded as low as $11.54. Telenor ASA shares last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 31,207 shares changing hands.

Telenor ASA Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA Increases Dividend

Telenor ASA Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.4724 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Telenor ASA’s previous dividend of $0.41. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 125.49%.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.

