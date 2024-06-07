TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 388,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 113,716 shares during the quarter. TechnipFMC comprises about 1.0% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $7,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 320.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,788,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $809,303,000 after purchasing an additional 30,323,011 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,969,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $263,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587,050 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 161.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,312,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,972 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,570,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,976,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE FTI traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $24.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,286,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,350,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.54.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on FTI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.21.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

