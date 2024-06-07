Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Shares Gap Down to $2.49

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.49, but opened at $2.37. Taseko Mines shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 322,425 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGB has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Taseko Mines from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $696.69 million, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.79.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.89 million. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGB. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,508,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $2,077,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Taseko Mines by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,620,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,848 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,141,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 566,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

