Tangible (TNGBL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $34.79

Tangible (TNGBL) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Tangible has a market capitalization of $39.29 million and approximately $34.79 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tangible token can currently be bought for $1.21 or 0.00001750 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Tangible has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible’s genesis date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 1.18965441 USD and is down -2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $1,144.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

