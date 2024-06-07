Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TCMD opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.24. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $26.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.44.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $61.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Tactile Systems Technology

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, CFO Elaine M. Birkemeyer sold 3,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $41,600.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director William W. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $35,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,338.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Elaine M. Birkemeyer sold 3,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $41,600.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,295 shares in the company, valued at $838,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,356 shares of company stock worth $88,462 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 1,330.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 802.5% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

