Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Receives $15.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.88.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOVA shares. KeyCorp cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

In related news, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,007 shares in the company, valued at $74,377.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 42.9% during the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,308,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,098 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,563,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,841,000 after acquiring an additional 866,705 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at $6,906,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3,168.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 574,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 556,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 57.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,324,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after purchasing an additional 484,150 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.30. The company has a market cap of $644.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.19. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $24.56.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.78 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 56.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

