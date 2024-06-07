Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Receives $72.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Stride stock opened at $68.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.96 and its 200 day moving average is $62.11. Stride has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $73.32.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $520.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.89 million. Stride had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stride will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,377,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Stride in the first quarter worth $60,385,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Stride by 641.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 508,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,058,000 after purchasing an additional 439,911 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stride by 348.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 563,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,362,000 after purchasing an additional 437,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter valued at $25,594,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

