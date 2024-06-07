StockNews.com Upgrades Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reduced their target price on Simmons First National from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simmons First National has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $16.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average is $18.42. Simmons First National has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $20.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Simmons First National’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simmons First National will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

In related news, EVP George A. Makris III sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $269,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,151.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,977,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,239,000 after acquiring an additional 175,716 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at $31,495,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,822,000 after acquiring an additional 69,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter valued at $27,751,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,695,000 after buying an additional 349,534 shares in the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

