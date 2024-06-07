StockNews.com Lowers Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Commercial Metals Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CMC opened at $53.46 on Monday. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $59.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.04 and a 200 day moving average of $52.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 35,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $2,066,547.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 36,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,024.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

