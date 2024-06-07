StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on LiqTech International in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.15 price objective on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Performance

LIQT opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11. LiqTech International has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 47.02% and a negative return on equity of 48.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiqTech International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LiqTech International stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.26% of LiqTech International as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 35.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

