StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded NetSol Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.
NetSol Technologies Stock Up 2.8 %
Insider Transactions at NetSol Technologies
In other NetSol Technologies news, CFO Roger Kent Almond sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $26,680.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,719.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of NetSol Technologies
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetSol Technologies stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) by 62.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of NetSol Technologies worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.02% of the company’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Company Profile
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
