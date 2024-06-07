Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 57 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 61 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,255.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,123.64.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $982.59. The stock had a trading volume of 84,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,745. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $860.10 and a twelve month high of $1,169.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,038.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,026.92. The company has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

