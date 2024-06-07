Stephens Inc. AR Buys 8,842 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,842 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Eaton were worth $23,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 112,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Eaton by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 51,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,376,000 after acquiring an additional 29,370 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $14,447,000. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 9,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 687,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,569,000 after purchasing an additional 35,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $314.21. 635,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $125.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.99. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $184.70 and a 1-year high of $345.19.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.39%.

In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays raised shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.27.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

