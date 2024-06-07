SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Holdings Lifted by Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in SRH Total Return Fund were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,062,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,732,000 after acquiring an additional 259,138 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 618,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,643 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 238,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 35,857 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 192,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 39,142 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 188,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SRH Total Return Fund

In other news, Director Thomas Jack Moore purchased 1,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20,491.62 per share, for a total transaction of $29,221,050.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,655,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

SRH Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

SRH Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:STEW traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,347. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $15.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average is $14.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.

SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

