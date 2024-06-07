SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Position Cut by Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 239,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. SPX Technologies comprises about 2.7% of Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $24,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 58,400.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPX Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SPXC traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.79. 15,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.12. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.61 and a 52-week high of $145.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 65.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21.

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $465.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. SPX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on SPX Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other SPX Technologies news, insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total transaction of $3,801,743.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,884 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,987.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

