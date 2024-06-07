Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.060-0.070 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $194.0 million-$195.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.8 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.400-0.410 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CXM. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Sprinklr from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson cut shares of Sprinklr from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.90.

Sprinklr stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.84. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $17.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $194.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.50 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 9.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprinklr news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 52,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $610,995.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 491,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,110.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 52,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $610,995.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 491,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,110.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 319,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $3,864,800.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 495,273 shares of company stock worth $6,083,127 in the last ninety days. 30.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

