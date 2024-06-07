Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $244.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.36 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Sportsman’s Warehouse updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of SPWH opened at $3.21 on Friday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $120.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reduced their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

