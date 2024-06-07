Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $149.56

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 149.56 ($1.92) and traded as high as GBX 184.20 ($2.36). Spirent Communications shares last traded at GBX 184.10 ($2.36), with a volume of 1,007,288 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 172.50 ($2.21) to GBX 199 ($2.55) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Numis Securities upped their target price on Spirent Communications from GBX 155 ($1.99) to GBX 240 ($3.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications Trading Down 0.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Spirent Communications

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 191.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 149.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6,123.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.54.

In related news, insider Paula Bell sold 26,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.25), for a total value of £47,324.64 ($60,633.75). 4.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Spirent Communications

(Get Free Report)

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.