Spectrum Brands’ (SPB) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $114.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

Shares of NYSE:SPB traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.52. 42,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,249. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.75. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $65.27 and a 52-week high of $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $718.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.54 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 68.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,968,000 after buying an additional 8,431 shares in the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

