Sonnipe Ltd Purchases 2,128 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Sonnipe Ltd lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Northern Trust comprises 0.1% of Sonnipe Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sonnipe Ltd’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 147.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.39. 121,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $89.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,809.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,809.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

