Sondrel (LON:SND) Trading Up 15.1%

Sondrel (Holdings) plc (LON:SND – Get Free Report) shares rose 15.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.35 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.33 ($0.08). Approximately 582,657 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,610,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.07).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.43. The company has a market cap of £5.42 million and a P/E ratio of -155.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56.

Sondrel (Holdings) plc engages in fabless semiconductor business. It provides turnkey services in the design and delivery of application specific integrated circuits and system on chips for technology brands. Its products are used in mobile phones, cameras, security systems, AR/VR systems, and other applications.

