SoftwareONE (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Shares Down 0.1%

SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.82 and last traded at $18.82. Approximately 1,011 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.

SoftwareONE Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

SoftwareONE Company Profile

SoftwareONE Holding AG provides software and cloud solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company develops and delivers the technology solutions that modernise applications and software in the cloud. It serves large enterprises, corporates, small and medium-sized enterprises, and public sector organizations.

