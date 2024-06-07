SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Sets New 12-Month High at $79.02

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 79.02 and last traded at 79.01, with a volume of 1206330 shares. The stock had previously closed at 76.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. China Renaissance began coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 74.56.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SharkNinja

SharkNinja Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion and a PE ratio of 56.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 68.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 57.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.92.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported 1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.95 by 0.11. The company had revenue of 1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 949.88 million. SharkNinja had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 29.62%. SharkNinja’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SN. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in SharkNinja by 9.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SharkNinja during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SharkNinja during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in SharkNinja in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

About SharkNinja

(Get Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.